Beware of Scams

It’s important to be aware of scams that target you and your money. If you get a message threatening your social security benefits or making false promises opportunities to buy somehting or invest money… it’s likely a scam.

You might get a call, a robocall, a text, email or letter with an offer that sounds too good to be true or that threatens if you don’t send money for some made up purpose.

Be Aware that there are bad people out there – trying to scam you out of your money. Be Alert – and Protect Yourself by not falling for fraudulent claims.

If your phone rings and it’s a number you don’t know just don’t answer. Or if you get an email from an address you don’t know just delete it. Never provide anyone with your personal information.

