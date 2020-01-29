Here are some tips to keep your home safe and up to date on maintenance.

When the temperature drops – cold can seep into your house from outside – and heat can escape. If cold is drafting in around your exterior doors you probably need new weather stripping.

Remove the old weather stripping so you know what size to get at a hardware or home improvement store. Install the new weather stripping on the top door stop and on the sides and make sure the door closes snugly.

If your home has a central furnace, often in the garage, change out the air filter routinely. It’s an inexpensive way to extend the life of your furnace and help with heating efficiency.

If your home has electric wall heaters – keep 3 feet of space clear around it. That’s for anything that could catch fire including furniture, newspaper, clothing, blankets or curtains.

Make sure your fire extinguisher is in working order. It should be accessible – easy to get to. Check the gauge to make sure the pressure is good.

Test your smoke detectors to ensure they work. Batteries should be replaced annually. Doing that when daylight saving time starts or ends is a good way to remember.

Learning basic home maintenance is a great way to keep your living space in good shape.