Beware Scammers

It’s important to be aware of scams that target you and your money.

If you receive a phone call, email or letter that uses some kind of scare tactic to have you believe that sending them money will save you from legal problems. Don’t believe it.

Or if you get a message that says “you’re behind on your power bill and you’ll lose power if you don’t provide cash now…” Not true… a power company would never ask for cash. Don’t provide any information or even respond to this type of message. Never provide your social security number or account numbers.

Be Aware that there are bad people out there – trying to scam you out of your money. Be Alert – and Protect Yourself by not falling for fraudulent claims.

To learn more visit usa dot gov and search “scams.” (https://search.usa.gov/search?affiliate=usagov&query=scams)