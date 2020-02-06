Lifesaving cause at Firefighter Stairclimb

The Firefighter Stairclimb happens every year at the Columbia Center in Seattle: Wearing full gear the fire fighters climb the 66 flights of stairs of the Columbia Center tower. The mission of the climb:

‘To cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkins disease and myeloma; and to improve the quality of life of the patients and their families.’

Representing Warm Springs Fire Management at the 2020 Firefighter Stairclimb will be Cpt. Trevor Beebe, Lt. Dan Chapanar, and fire fighters Jeff Whitworth and Andrew Glen. They will be among the 2,000 fire fighters to make the March 8 stair climb.

Meanwhile, the Fire Management team members are working their jobs, while putting in extra training toward the March 8 climb. And they are accepting donations for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Their goal is to raise $2,000 for the Society. The team members have donation information flyers that include a link whereby a person can donate. Or stop by Fire Management to donate. For more information, or as another way to donate, visit:

firefighterstairclimb.org

Since its inception 28 years ago, the Firefighter Stairclimb—‘Climb. Conquer. Cure.’ is the motto— has raised over $20 million for cancer research and patient services. Their work supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, helping millions impacted by cancer; funding breakthrough research, and providing support and advocacy for patients.

The Firefighter Stairclimb is the world’s largest ‘on-air’ stair climb competition: The fire fighters are in full gear that weighs up to 60 pounds, including the ‘on-air’ oxygen tank and mask.

Last year Derek Sherrell of the Kingsley Field Fire Department of Klamath Falls finished with the winning time. He made the 66 flights with a time of 11 minutes 3 seconds.

During that same length of time, three people were diagnosed with blood cancer, and one person died from blood cancer.

As we look toward the March 8 Firefighter Stairclimb, please remember their motto:

Climb. Conquer. Cure… And Donate!