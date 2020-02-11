Novel Coronavirus Update

The Warm Springs IHS Clinic and Community Health have been sitting on conference calls with Oregon Health Authority and Portland Area regarding the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak in China.

They have been reviewing and updating their emergency response plan and ordering supplies. Currently, there are no cases in Oregon. The Center for Disease Control issued this information about this new virus that they identify at 2019-nCoV and is being called “Covid-19.”

Currently the Warm Springs community is encouraged to stay informed but otherwise practice simple everyday preventive actions. Wash your hands. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth to avoid the spread of germs.

Something individuals should know is that all the ways to avoid getting coronavirus, applies to avoiding flu as well. Flu activity remains high in Central Oregon. Flu shots continue to be available at the clinic. Stopping by Community Health is the easiest to get one.