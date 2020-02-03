WS Prevention Survey

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are conducting an anonymous survey of Tribal members. This survey will help the Tribe collect information so alcohol and drug prevention services and programs can be adapted to meet our needs.

All project staff will be held to strict confidentiality when handling Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal member contact and other information.

The information you give will be kept completely confidential. None of your personal identifying information will be connected to your answers. The data will be returned to the Tribe in a format that does not allow the information to be traced to any individual Tribal member – no one will be able to trace any of your answers back to you.

The Prevention Program has a grant to provide alcohol and drug prevention activities to the community. We want to make sure that the community’s voice is heard, so we are asking employees to fill out the survey link – https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5317383/WS-PFS-Community-Survey-2019 (in addition to paper surveys of community members who are not employees).