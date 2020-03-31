509-J Rolling Out Learning Materials April 1st

All schools are closed in Oregon until at least April 28th.

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is launching supplemental learning supports for students on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. In addition to the website resources, printed materials will be delivered at all meal serving locations.

These resources will be provided until the district implements their “Distance Learning for All” plan later in April.

Reading is being encouraged and there will be books available at all meal service locations and also during the week at the District Office in Madras, weekdays 8am – 4pm.

A Letter to Parents was sent out today (3/31/20)

The 509J website is JCSD dot K 12 dot O R dot U S. https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/