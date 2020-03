Schools in Oregon are closed through April 28 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Jefferson County 509J school district has been working to develop a comprehensive program that will allow students to continue their educational experience throughout the closure.

If you have a student that does not have access to internet connectivity or a device to use, please let them know at: https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/internet-access-and-device-survey/