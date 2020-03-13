CTWS Take Steps to be Prepared for Coronavirus

Warm Springs Tribal Council met this afternoon (3/13/20) to consult with Indian Health Services and the Bureau of Indian Affairs regarding the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a unanimous vote Tribal Council approved a Declaration of Emergency to ensure the ability to access resources and personnel, as needed, to address the COVID-19 coronavirus on the Warm Springs Reservation.

“We took this action as the governing body for our people, with their health and well-being at the forefront of our concern” said Tribal Council chairman Raymond Tsumpti Sr.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service Chief Executive Officer, Hyllis Dauphiais Sr., indicated they would provide updates on any test results “to provide accurate information in a transparent manner for the community.

At this time there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs.

A letter to the membership is provided here with additional details.