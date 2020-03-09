Merkley Internship Program Scholarships

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley offers a limited number of Otto and Verdell Ruhterfod Scholarships and We the People Scholarships to enable current and recent students to gain experience in his Washington D.C., and Portland offices th4rough a congressional internship.

Scholarships are availalbe for full-time or part-time internships that last between 10 -14 weeks during the fall, winter/spring, and summer terms. You can find full details on Merkley’s website. Which is also were you can APPLY.

They are recruiting now for the SUmmer and Fall with the Summer deadling coming up at midnight on Sunday, March 15, 2020.