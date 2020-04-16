Boil Water Notice issued for Kah-Nee-Ta

The Boil Water Notice applies to all residences and businesses in the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets area due to loss of pressure in the Kah-Nee-Ta Water System

BOIL YOUR WATER THREE MINUTES BEFORE USING

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for three minutes, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the Oregon State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

What Happened? On the morning of Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 the water distribution system lost pressure due to a main line break near the hamlets at Kah-Nee-Ta. When water mains lose pressure it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.

What is being done? The Branch of Public Utilities water crew has made the necessary repairs to the water main today April 16, 2020. As a precautionary measure, the Branch of Public Utilities will be taking random water samples for BacT following the repair to the main line.

For more information, please contact: Chico Holliday, Branch of Public Utilities, Water & Wastewater division at (541) 553-3246.

Please share this information with other people who drink this water, especially anyone who may not get this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

PWSID 104101247

Date distributed: April 16, 2020