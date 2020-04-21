CTWS Extends Government Closure to at least May 8, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council met today (April 21, 2020) to discuss and take action on COVID-19 pandemic business.

They did vote to extend the Tribal Government closure for, at least, an additional 2 weeks from April 27, 2020 – May 8, 2020. This applies to non-essential services. The original shut down was in place March 30th through April 10th. On April 8,, 2020 Tribal Council decided to have the Government remain closed until April 27th. Employees, not working, will continue to qualify for Administrative Leave.

Tribal Council Chairman, Raymond Tsumpti Sr., made clear that Council has a responsibility to make decisions with Tribal Members Health as the priority.

Secretary-Treasurer/CEO for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Michele Stacona, noted that the extension of the Tribal Closure is subject to change depending on testing results and advice from medical experts.

—

In today’s session, the CTWS Pension Committee brought forward a recommendation for a COVID-19 related change to the 401-K plans for both the Government and Enterprise plans. THE CARES Act allows for a “coronavirus related distribution.” Tribal Council approved the addition to the plans.

Qualifying individuals can withdraw up to $50,000 of their 401K account without penalty. Under the CARES Act, you are eligible for a coronavirus-related distribution if you, your spouse, or dependent have been diagnosed with COVID-19. You can also qualify if you have experienced adverse financial consequences as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off, or having work hours reduced due to the pandemic.