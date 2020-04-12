Warm Springs Facemask Challenge

Warm Springs Community Health is trying to get 200 facemasks donated on Monday April 13, 2020 – to distribute to elders. All handmade facemasks are being sought. There is a donation box on the corner outside the clinic.

All donations will be washed and dries and packaged with instructions. They will be delivered with senior meals. All patterns are being accepted. You can see instructions HERE – for a popular style.

If you have made facemasks already or if you can whip some up – it will all help in acheiving the challenge to collect 200 this week for our elders.