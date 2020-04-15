Water Outage for Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has announced that the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets are without water until Thursday, April 16, 2020, due to a broken water main.

To conduct repairs safely, an electric power pole needs to be de-energized and removed. It is located over the water main that needs to be fixed to restore water flow. Wasco Electric will be on site to take care of the power pole on Thursday.

Warm Springs Public Utilities water crew can then make the repair.

Once repairs are made and water is restored, a boil water notice will be issued for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, and Bac-T testing will be done with samples sent to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA will review test results and once samples are go to go – they will lift the boil water notice.