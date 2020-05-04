509J 8th – 11th grade students MHS needs you to FORECAST!

Every Spring, Madras High school works hard to give each student the opportunity to complete the forecasting process. Forecasting is when students choose their classes for the upcoming school year.

This year, due to the school closure, students have been asked to complete this process by mail. If you know a student who is part of the class of 2021, 2022, 2023, or 2024 (grades 8-11), they should have received a packet in the mail a couple of weeks ago. This packet was due last week, but MHS is still accepting them through this Friday, May 8th.

If your student did NOT receive their packet, email or call your student’s high school counselor to receive a new one.

If your student HAS received their packet but hasn’t turned it in, please turn them in NOW. You can:

email a picture of the elective form

email a list of elective choices in order of preference

drop off your forms at the high school between 9am and 1pm

drop them off with staff at a meal drop site

call and share your choices over the phone.

It’s best if students pick their own classes. If student’s requests are not recieved by Friday May 8th, MHS will need to enter choices for them. This could mean your student is signed up for Choir or Construction when maybe they have an interest in Graphic Arts and Foreign Language.

Reach out to your counselor at Madras High School ASAP. Again this is for 8th – 11th grade students who will be at MHS this fall.

If your last name begins with “A-L” contact Jess Swagger [email protected] or 541-475-7265 x2318

If your last name begins with “M-Z’ contact Stacey Bruce [email protected] or 541-475-7265 x2313.