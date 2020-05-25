CTWS Tribal Scholarship Info

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship is open to Tribal Members. You must have a high school diploma with official transcripts or a GED on file with the Higher Education office. All scholarship applicants must complete the FAFSA for federal student aid.

The Tribal Scholarship is not intended to cover all educational expenses. It is expected that students will contribute to the cost of attending college by applying for at least five other scholarship. The Tribal scholarship does not pay for below 100 level classes.

The deadline for all requirements and applications to be turned in is July 1, 2020. turned in along with all requirement.

Carroll Dick will be back in the Higher Education office, upstairs on the left in the Education Building, June 1, 2020. You can email her with questions at [email protected] Starting June 1st you can also call her office at 541-553-3311.

Here are the forms you will need.