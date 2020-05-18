House Fire on Foster – 2 Hospitalized

Sunday evening, around 11 pm, Warm Springs Police were dispatched to a house fire in the West Hills subdivision. Upon arrival – flames and smoke were coming from the house.

A member of the community reported to officers that there were people still inside. Those officers were able to locate and two unconscious men who they removed from the fire. CPR was administered by WSPD until EMTs from Warm Springs Fire & Safety arrived on the scene.

Harold Brown and Lamont Brown were transferred to a Portland area hospital for care. A PRESS RELEASE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Police Department states that “the cause of the fire is currently under investigation and no further information available at this time.”