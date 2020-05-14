Jefferson County Plan APPROVED After a Slight Delay

Governor Kate Brown outlined seven public health criteria that need to be met before Oregon counties can enter phase 1 of recovery from COVID-19 impacts. Governor Kate Brown announced today the Oregon Counties that approved plans approved for a gradual opening of businesses that have been limited during the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the details are available HERE
Initially Jefferson County was one of three Counties that had their plan still under review, however this afternoon word cam that Governor Brown has approved Jefferson County for Phase 1 reopening tomorrow
Other Counties that will join Phase 1 reopening are:
- Baker
- Benton
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Coos
- Crook
- Curry
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Gilliam
- Grant
- Harney
- Hood River
- Jackson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lake
- Lane
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Malheur
- Sherman
- Tillamook
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
- Yamhill
Still Under Review:
- Morrow
- Umatilla
County Plans not approved yet:
- Marion
- Polk
3 counties did not submit a plan for phase 1 reopening yet:
- Clackamas
- Multnomah
- Washington