Jefferson County Plan APPROVED After a Slight Delay

Governor Kate Brown outlined seven public health criteria that need to be met before Oregon counties can enter phase 1 of recovery from COVID-19 impacts. Governor Kate Brown announced today the Oregon Counties that approved plans approved for a gradual opening of businesses that have been limited during the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the details are available HERE

Initially Jefferson County was one of three Counties that had their plan still under review, however this afternoon word cam that Governor Brown has approved Jefferson County for Phase 1 reopening tomorrow

Other Counties that will join Phase 1 reopening are:

Baker

Benton

Clatsop

Columbia

Coos

Crook

Curry

Deschutes

Douglas

Gilliam

Grant

Harney

Hood River

Jackson

Josephine

Klamath

Lake

Lane

Lincoln

Linn

Malheur

Sherman

Tillamook

Union

Wallowa

Wasco

Wheeler

Yamhill

Still Under Review:

Morrow

Umatilla

County Plans not approved yet:

Marion

Polk

3 counties did not submit a plan for phase 1 reopening yet: