More Problems for Schoolie Water System

The Schoolie Flat water system will be down due to failed pumps at the booster station.

The Water & Wastewater department will be bringing in an electrician to assess the situation and determine if the problem we have is due to the electrical systems. The electrician will be here first thing tomorrow morning (5-22-20).

As of this afternoon, the Schoolie system will not have potable water in the distribution system until the issue can be fixed. The Emergency Manager will be checking on resources to have water available at designated locations (drinking water and grey water) for affected residents sometime Friday (5-2-20).

The residents affected are from the Simnasho Cemetery to the top of the grade above the fish hatchery.

Updates will be provided as the situation evolves.