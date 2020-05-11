Schoolie Water System Boil Water Notice

The BOIL WATER NOTICE for the Schoolie Water System remains in place. Last Monday (5/4/20) , the Branch of Public Utilities for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs issued the notice due to loss of pressure.

Bacterial testing has been done. Until test results are reviewed by the EPA and they life the notice – the Boil Water Notice is in place.

That means Schoolie Water System users should bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes OR used bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.