2020 Student Summer Work

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is offering Student Summer Work to high school students and college students.

REQUIREMENTS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS:

Must be age 14 at day of application, students up to age 24 may apply, must be enrolled in a public school, boarding school, an alternative education program, or GED, must have email, must have a good phone contact number and an emergency contact number, make sure you have reliable transportation to/from work.

Call the WEDD office at 541-553-3324 or 541-553-3328 to apply. An intake and youth status and other information will be gathered.

Provide school picture Id card, or school transcripts, or attendance record for proof of school enrollment

Provide proof of being Native American: Can be a Tribal Id card, Certificate of Indian Blood from your agency’s enrollment office or Vital Stats. Dept., or Form BIA-4432

Copy of your social security card

Males ages 18 to 24 must be registered with Selective Service: Can be a copy of Selective Service Acknowledgment letter received when first registered or Registration Acknowledgment card SSS Form 3A, or go to https://www.sss.gov/Registration and sign up online and print acknowledgment letter once signed up

All students must provide a resume and cover letter

All students over age 18 must to do a background check

REQUIREMENTS FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS:

Provide proof of being Native American: Can be a Tribal Id card, Certificate of Indian Blood from your agency’s enrollment office or Vital Stats. Dept., or Form BIA-4432

Provide a picture id card: Can be a Tribal Id card, driver’s license, school id card

Copy of social security card

Provide college transcripts or proof of currently attending college

Provide a statement of your intentions for when you finish college education

Provide a resume and a cover letter

All students over age 18 must do a background check.

Students will be able to work 6 weeks. More details are available HERE.

For any questions on this part of requirements, please call 541-553-3324 for any clarification.