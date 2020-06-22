2020 Student Summer Work

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is offering Student Summer Work to high school students and college students.
REQUIREMENTS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS:
Must be age 14 at day of application, students up to age 24 may apply, must be enrolled in a public school, boarding school, an alternative education program, or GED, must have email, must have a good phone contact number and an emergency contact number, make sure you have reliable transportation to/from work.
- Call the WEDD office at 541-553-3324 or 541-553-3328 to apply. An intake and youth status and other information will be gathered.
- Provide school picture Id card, or school transcripts, or attendance record for proof of school enrollment
- Provide proof of being Native American: Can be a Tribal Id card, Certificate of Indian Blood from your agency’s enrollment office or Vital Stats. Dept., or Form BIA-4432
- Copy of your social security card
- Males ages 18 to 24 must be registered with Selective Service: Can be a copy of Selective Service Acknowledgment letter received when first registered or Registration Acknowledgment card SSS Form 3A, or go to https://www.sss.gov/Registration and sign up online and print acknowledgment letter once signed up
- All students must provide a resume and cover letter
- All students over age 18 must to do a background check
REQUIREMENTS FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS:
- Provide proof of being Native American: Can be a Tribal Id card, Certificate of Indian Blood from your agency’s enrollment office or Vital Stats. Dept., or Form BIA-4432
- Provide a picture id card: Can be a Tribal Id card, driver’s license, school id card
- Copy of social security card
- Provide college transcripts or proof of currently attending college
- Provide a statement of your intentions for when you finish college education
- Provide a resume and a cover letter
- All students over age 18 must do a background check.
Students will be able to work 6 weeks. More details are available HERE.
For any questions on this part of requirements, please call 541-553-3324 for any clarification.