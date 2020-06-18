Acupuncture at Warm Springs Holistic Health

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services having reopened this week (.

Acupuncturist Eric Mallory says “acupuncture has been shown through controlled trials to be effective for a number of symptoms and conditions. Some of those published by the World Health Organization (WHO) include: low back pain, neck pain, knee pain, arthritis of the shoulder, rheumatoid arthritis, tennis elbow and headache. Other published symptoms, by the WHO that lists acupuncture to be effective include facial pain, TMJ, sciatica and some types of menstrual pain.

Warm Springs Holistic Health is open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments are required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

You can see the latest informational video from Warm Springs Holistic Health on acupuncture on their YouTube Page