Schoolie Boil Water Notice Lifted

As of June 12,2020 at 11:30 all documents including water analysis report has been submitted to EPA for review regarding the Schoolie Flat Water System failure and the boil water notice. At 4:30 pm last Friday, the EPA concurred with the CTWS Tribe Public Utilities department to lift the Boil Water Notice effective immediately.

The CTWS Water/wastewater department is moving forward with seeking funding and analyzing the water system for rehabilitation work which may result in the the work to be done in phases until completely restored with upgraded system which includes all components of the booster station and related piping.