Warm Springs Casino to Reopen June 11th

Indian Head Casino will reopen on Thursday June 11, 2020 after voluntarily closing down on March 18th in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Occupancy will be limited to 250 guest and other modifications will be in place as well.

There will only be one entrance in use, by the Cottonwood Restaurant. There will be a touchless temperature check before entering the Casino and everyone will be required to wear face masks. Additional adjustments will include plexiglass shields and social distance markers in high traffic areas. There will be multiple hand sanitizing stations and the entire property will be smoke free.

Warm Springs Tribal Council concurred with the Gaming Board and Manage to go with the June 11th reopen date.

You can read the full Indian Head Casino NEWS RELEASE here