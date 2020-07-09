CTWS Cares Act Relief Update

The following message was shared by the CTWS Director of Finance Alfred Estimo Jr.

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Tribal staff are working hard to review and process applications submitted for the Cares Act Emergency and Disaster Relief program. We received, and continue to receive, a large volume of applications. Please understand that it takes time to review each application and prepare paperwork to process payments. We are trying to process paperwork in the order it is received.

Please be patient as we work through this process. The first group of payments will go out on Friday July 10, and we will process payments on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s in the upcoming weeks.

There are limited staff working on this, so please be patient and understanding. We do ask that you do not call or email to inquire about the status of your payment unless you have waited at least 2 weeks for your payment. Our goal is to process payments within 1 week of the application being submitted. The more calls & emails the staff get inquiring about the status of payments, the more the process will be delayed. If there are any issues with your application, the staff will contact you to resolve those issues. If the application is received and there are no issues, then payment will be forthcoming.

All checks will be mailed out, so it is very important that you include your current mailing address on your application. In addition, we would like to remind you that applications must be signed and dated by the individual applying, attesting to the information they provided on their application is true and accurate.

Thank you, and be safe!

For information about how to apply for CTWS CARES funding, including the application, visit the Tribal Website