Warm Springs Holistic Health continues to share information with the community. This week they off this article about “Healing from Acute Injuries.”

An acute injury is one that has occurred recently, as in the past 3 months. Symptoms often include pain, swelling, bruising, weakness, and reduced motion. If the injury is severe enough to necessitate a visit to a medical doctor, additional testing or imaging may be performed.

It is very common that doctors will refer patients to physical therapy to help reduce pain and restore normal function after an injury. A physical therapist acts as a guide through the healing process, teaching how to safely progress back to daily activities while reducing risk of further tissue damage. Physical therapy helps people recover from their injuries faster with fewer long term problems. Treatment of acute injuries can help reduce the risk of pain becoming chronic. Therapy can also teach individuals ways to prevent future injury by improving strength, range of motion, coordination, balance, and body mechanics.

Physical Therapy treatment programs can include:

Manual therapy: hands on treatment to reduce pain and restore motion

Movement and exercise: a graded approach to restoring active function

Home exercise program: an individualized program designed by the therapist to help patients recover faster, maintain long term benefit, and transition towards independent management

Telehealth: secure video conferencing is a new option for assessment and treatment at a distance

For more information about the body’s amazing ability to heal, check out the video on Acute Injury posted on the Warm Springs Holistic Health youtube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrk_SwSK9Xs

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.