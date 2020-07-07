Mt Hood Meadows Offers Water Fill Ups

Mt Hood Meadows has drinking water available for Warm Springs tribal members to fill their own water containers. The water is available at Mt. Hood Meadows’ old vehicle shop located on south side of the parking lot at the main base area. There is a sign in front of the location in the base area to direct tribal members.

Please observe all posted signs. Water containers can be filled between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday, from now until October 1st or until the end of the Warm Springs Water Emergency.

Any tribal member who is experiencing any COVID 19 symptoms is prohibited from visiting the water filling station.

Mt. Hood Meadows will not have an attendant at the water distribution location but will have employees working on site to support as needed. No other services will be available at Mt Hood Meadow this summer. There will be no hosted huckleberry picking trip this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.