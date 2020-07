Masks, face shields and face coverings are currently required in Oregon for indoor public spaces (for example, grocery stores, pharmacies, public transit, personal services providers, restaurants, bars, retail stores, and more).

In addition, face coverings are required in outdoor public spaces when physical distancing is not possible, effective July 15th.

Children over the age of 2 and under the age of 12 are recommended, but not required, to wear a mask, face shield or face covering