Artist Opportunity

The Braided River Campaign (BRC) seeks to engage the community in a conversation through art and storytelling about the historical and future of the Willamette River area, especially the area called Guild’s Lake Industrial Sanctuary.

The goal is to recognize the need tor restore critical habitat to species such as salmon, as well as addressing injustices over many decades to Tribes, Blacks, Immigrants and Refugees and white working class families. .

The BRC is looking for artists to help illustrate the little known history of the Guild’s Lake Industrial Sanctuary and honoring the first peoples as well as the history of working class families of diverse ethnic backgrounds, to begin to heal and start meaningful dialogue about Portland’s relationship moving forward.

The Guild’s Lake Industrial Sanctuary is a strip of river side land from Broadway bridge through Linnton. It includes the Willamette River and the edges of Forest Park. It is part of Portland’s historic lower Willamette River communities which were annexed and the people displaced by urban renewal and industry.

There is now a call to artists to respond to this opportunity to create life sized murals that tell the stories of this place throughout history. The stipend for this work will be between $400 to $500. All ideas for the murals are welcome.

Black, Indigenous, and people of color artists are encouraged to respond to this.

If you are interested in helping with this project, please email Samantha at [email protected] or call (786) 334-7754.

