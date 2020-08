Because of Extreme Fire Danger conditions on the Warm Springs Reservation, a Burn Ban has been issued by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The Ban includes all weed burning, burn barrels, and burn bins

Outdoor camp fires are not allowed (only propane BBQ or camp cooking stove is permitted)

Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt but it is recommended that Warm Springs Fire Managment Prevention be consulted before burning. Their number is 541-553-2413

You can read the full notice HERE