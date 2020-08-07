Warm Springs Holistic Health continues to share information with the community. This week they off this article about “Strength Training.”

Strength training is an important component of a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Examples of strength training include squats, lunges, push ups, planks, etc. The movements may be done using free weights, resistance bands, machines, or even no equipment at all. You can skip the gym and still get a great workout by using just your own body weights and the force of gravity!

Benefits of strength training:

Heart Health: Improves cholesterol levels

Stronger Bones: Increases bone density and prevents fractures

Weight Loss: Speeds metabolism

Improved balance: Reduces fall risk

Diabetes management: Improves control of blood glucose levels

Restful Sleep: Supports better sleep quality

Better Mood: Releases positive hormones and reduces anxiety

It’s no wonder that the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and Center of Disease Control all recommend that adults perform at least two days of strength training per week.

When choosing the level of resistance for your training, it is important to start small and gradually work your way up. As you begin the new program and your muscles are adapting, it is normal to feel muscle soreness for up to 3 days. Perform 2-3 sets of 8-12 repetitions, with the goal of feeling fatigued by the time you reach your final rep. A good rule of thumb is to progress your training load by 10% per week.

When first getting started, It can be helpful to consult with a physical therapist (medical) or fitness professional (recreational) to help design your program and assess your form. Warm Springs Holistic Health is also now offering referral-based virtual consultations, which can be a great option to get feedback on exercises to reduce pain and recover from injury.

For more information Strength Training, check out Warm Springs Holistic Health’s VIDEO, on the topic, on their YouTube channel.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.