Wildfire Update 8/18/20

Warm Springs Fire Management held a morning briefing for fires currently burning on the Warm Springs Reservation.

As of 6am on August 18, 2020 there were 3 active fires.

The North Butte or P 515 fire is the largest at 300+ acres. It is 0% contained. Located in the South Western quadrant of the reservation, several miles north east of the Lions head fire. Staffed with 12 hand crews, 6 engines & a Dozer onsite. Terrain includes steep slopes, brushy areas and dense timbered areas.

The Lion’s Head fire is at 20+ acres in size. It is 0 % contained. Located in the South Western quadrant of the reservation. Staffed with 6 engines, one smoke jumper crew & 5 hand crews. Terrain includes thick brushy fuels and several steep slopes.

The Quartz Butte at approximately 20 – 25 acres. As of 0900 Dozer crews were able to complete a line around the entirety of the fire. Staffed with 4 engines, 1 hand crew.

Warm Springs total number of local resources responding are at 80-100 firefighters.

Weather advisories are in effect with Red Flag warnings with areas of concern that include high temperatures nearing 100*, gusty winds in excess of 15 mph from the west / north west associated with thunder and lightning storms and a continued chance of thunderstorms into the evening of 8/18/20. IFPLA levels at 3 (High Fire Danger.)