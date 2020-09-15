National Guard Supports WSPD

Warm Springs Tribal Police Chief Bill Elliott issued a Press Release today (September 15, 2020) regarding law enforcement assistance from the National Guard related to current Wildfire conditions and current Evacuation Levels.

As Warm Springs Tribal Police increase patrols on major roadways due to heavy smoke, the Oregon Army National Guard will be manning traffic control points in order to ensure that only residents and authorized personnel have access to the areas. Their presence is to help provide additional security to homeowners.

Sidwalter and Miller Flats are under a Level 2, Evacuation Notice and so residents should be prepared to go if needed. Simnasho and Schoolie Flats have a Level 1 Evacuation Notice which means they should be get ready just in case the situation worsens.

