CTWS Hunting

Hunting season on the Warm Springs Reservation began on Saturday, October 3, for Buck Deer with Rifle. The season is open until October 25th. There is a closure area for all hunting due to wildfires and those areas must be avoided.

Warm Springs Tribal members may harvest big game species (cougar, bear, bighorn sheep, deep, elk), furbearer species (beaver, bobcat, fisher, marten, mink, muskrat, raccoon, red fox, gray fox) and upland game birds (grouse, partridge, quail, wild turkey) ub the designated area on the reservation for subsistence purposes.

There is mandatory reporting of all hunter harvest. Failure to report harvest results will result in a loss of hunting privileges for subsequent tags. Harvest and hunting information is important for the wildlife department in determining wildlife population sizes, herd compositions and hunting pressure.

Additional On Reservation hunting seasons are:

Bull Elk – Rifle – November 7-29, 2020

Black Bear – October 3 – December 31, 2020

Cougar – Open Season

Click HERE for Hunting information and links

See the Reservation hunting zones and closures map HERE

HERE is the Hunting Closure Map due to Wildfire

View the 2020-2021 Reservation Hunting Regulations HERE