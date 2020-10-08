Request for Schoen-Hagen Property Proposal

The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon is seeking PROPOSALS For Land Use Lease of the Schoen-Hagen Property for Agriculture & Grazing purposes.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs holds title to various land in trust properties off the reservation. We desire to have this property produce a source of revenue for the Tribes in such a manner that ensures the sustainability of the resource while being within all applicable land use laws of the tribe, county and state.

The property, known as the Shoen-Hagen Property, is located in Jefferson County. The 305-acres is zoned for Agriculture and Livestock Grazing, with 156 irrigated acres and comes with a farmhouse, barn, sheds, fences and corrals. The property requires some repair to structures and equipment.

Interested persons are required to submit a Letter of Interest, a Business Plan along with three references and demonstrated prior experience in farming and livestock management. The proposals will be evaluated and scored along with Indian Preference as a part of the evaluation criteria.

RFP packets canl be requested from Elizabeth A. Chase, Purchasing/Contracting Manager by phone or email; 541-553-3486 or [email protected]. Packets will only be made available until October 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM.

Closing date and time: November 12,2020 4:00 PM

You can read the full RFP HERE