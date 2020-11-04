509-J Notice

NOTICE OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

FOR FY2022

A public meeting for the Jefferson County School District 509-J, Jefferson County, State of Oregon, to discuss the evaluation of current program and plans for future educational programs, will be held at 6:00 pm on December 1, 2020. In response to the current health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be held electronically. The District annually affords its patrons, specifically Native American parents and guardians, the opportunity to offer comments and make recommendations relative to the District programs, District outcomes, and offer feedback for all programs.

The meeting will be available for viewing via Zoom, details to access this meeting will be available by 1:00 pm on November 30 at the following website: http://jcsd.k12.or.us/.

Publish: November 11, 18 & 25, 2020