509-J Back to School February 3rd

A letter went out to families this afternoon regarding the return to in-person learning in Jefferson County 509-J schools on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Next Monday & Tuesday (Feb. 1 & 2) There will be no school so training can be conducted for all employees regarding safety protocols & procedures. Teachers will get additional prep time for the shift back to full in-person instruction. The CASA online program will continue their online instruction, uninterrupted on Monday.

You can read the full letter to families HERE

Measures being taken at all schools include:

Masks required for all

Social distancing in all space

Stable groups of students in limited size cohorts

Frequent handwashing

Frequent cleaning

Maximize airflow and ventilation

Screening of symptoms

Isolation and quarantine procedures

Here are the start and release times for 509-J schools.

Contact your child’s school office if you have any questions.