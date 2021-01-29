509-J Back to School February 3rd

A letter went out to families this afternoon regarding the return to in-person learning in Jefferson County 509-J schools on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Next Monday & Tuesday (Feb. 1 & 2) There will be no school so training can be conducted for all employees regarding safety protocols & procedures. Teachers will get additional prep time for the shift back to full in-person instruction. The CASA online program will continue their online instruction, uninterrupted on Monday.
You can read the full letter to families HERE
Measures being taken at all schools include:
- Masks required for all
- Social distancing in all space
- Stable groups of students in limited size cohorts
- Frequent handwashing
- Frequent cleaning
- Maximize airflow and ventilation
- Screening of symptoms
- Isolation and quarantine procedures
Here are the start and release times for 509-J schools.
Contact your child’s school office if you have any questions.