509-J Back to School February 3rd

Posted on by [email protected]
29
Jan

A letter went out to families this afternoon regarding the return to in-person learning in Jefferson County 509-J schools on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Next Monday & Tuesday (Feb. 1 & 2) There will be no school so training can be conducted for all employees regarding safety protocols & procedures.  Teachers will get additional prep time for the shift back to full in-person instruction.  The CASA online program will continue their online instruction, uninterrupted on Monday.

You can read the full letter to families HERE

Measures being taken at all schools include:

  • Masks required for all
  • Social distancing in all space
  • Stable groups of students in limited size cohorts
  • Frequent handwashing
  • Frequent cleaning
  • Maximize airflow and ventilation
  • Screening of symptoms
  • Isolation and quarantine procedures

Here are the start and release times for 509-J schools.

Contact your child’s school office if you have any questions.

