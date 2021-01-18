Boil Water Notice for Wolfe Point & KNT Hamlets

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issued a Boil Water Notice to the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets and Wolfe Point Subdivision.

This Boil Water Notice is a PRECAUTIONARY measure to ensure that the water meets the Safe Drinking Water Act. This issuance is due to low water pressure/pressure loss in those areas on January 17,2021.

Public Utilities is currently taking samples and will be taken to a laboratory for analysis. THIS BOIL WATER NOTICE WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE AND AFTER REVIEW BY THE EPA.

This Boil Water Notice means residents in the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets and Wolfe Point Subdivision should: Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the Oregon State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

For more information, please contact:

The Branch of Public Utilities, Water & Wastewater division at (541) 553-3246.

Please share this information with others who may not have access to online notices.