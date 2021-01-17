CTWS Water Alert

The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has discovered low water pressure/no eater pressure at Kah-Nee-Ta and the Wolfe Point Areas.

Water/Wastewater Supervisor Chico Holliday reports that they are targeting and isolating main lines in Shitike Creek and the Warm Springs River to see if there is a compromised water main lines in either location. Recently installed valves are allowing them to do this.

The Tewee water reservoir will require a minimum of 12 feet of water level in the tank itself to bring the water pressure back to operating pressures thus having adequate water available for the residential use in the affected areas today.

For water users south of Shitike Creek – there is adequate water for possibly 2-3 days. The Southeast water reservoir serves those areas.