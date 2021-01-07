LIPI Resumes 1/12/21 for K-2nd grade at WSK8

The Warm Springs K through 8 Academy will again offer Limited In Person Instruction (or LIPI) to Kindergarten, 1st & 2nd grade students starting next Tuesday (1/12/21) thru Friday in the afternoon from 1:30-3:30.

Everyone will still do Comprehensive Distance Learning in the morning.

For families who do not want their student to attend LIPI – you would need to sign back in for Distance Learning at 1:30.

Monday – it will be Comprehensive Distance Learning all day.

Families should get the bus schedule via email but you can also find it posted at Warm Springs market or the Post Office. You can also download the schedule HERE

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place at all 509-J schools. Students will need to wear a face mask, follow social distance requirements and wash their hands often.