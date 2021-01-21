OSU Extension – Salmon

In an effort to continue to share information with the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Warm Springs OSU Extension is providing information each month in the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper, on KWSO radio, and also online. In January the focus is on Salmon.

You can find information on Salmon Basics HERE

Try making Salmon Patties for a tasty treat. Check out this RECIPE

And if you can salmon and you wonder about canning on a smooth cooktop – read this ARTICLE

For more information you can contact [email protected] or [email protected]