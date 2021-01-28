OSU Extension Tips to Keep Your Kitchen Clean & Safe

Keeping food safe to eat and protecting your family from foodborne illness is so important. Keeping your Kitchen Clean is something that you can do to prevent harmful bacteria from contaminating your food.

How are your skills when it comes to food safety?

Do you wash your hand before food prep

Do you sanitize your sink, faucets and refrigerator door handles?

Are you aware of the extra steps to clean up raw meat and poultry to avoid contamination?

You can DOWNLOAD guidance from the Oregon State University Extension Service on keeping your Kitchen clean and safe including how to make an inexpensive sanitizing solution made from bleach.