The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, March 1, 2021.

They already have 30 people scheduled to a first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine but they would like to have an additional 30 individuals sign up.

This is for anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Warm Springs.

If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 shot – call the appointment line first thing Monday morning at 541-553-2610.