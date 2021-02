The boil water notice for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets has been lifted according to the CTWS Branch of Public Utilities on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The order was given after a loss of pressure is the system due to a break in a water main.

The Water and Wastewater department continues to work on remediation for the failed water main within the Warm Springs River that is located near the Kah-Nee-Ta Village.