Boil Water Notice for Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities Water/Wastewater Department has announved that the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis.

Effective today (3/12/21) there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice for residences that are served by the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system. That means you should boil your water for 3 minutes before consumption or else use bottled water.

Residents can expect the water to appear milky white, which is expected when air is entrapped in the system.

Drinking water, portable toilets and showers are available at the Simnasho Longhouse.