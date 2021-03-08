COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics Coming Up

This Thursday March 11, 2021 anyone who received their first dose of vaccine at the Community Center clinic on February 11th will be able to get their 2nd vaccine dose at a Vaccination Clinic being held, again, at the Warm Springs Community Center. Check your vaccine card for the date and time for your 2nd, booster dose.

Another 2nd, Booster Dose clinic is scheduled for Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Community Center.

If you are getting your second dose – please make sure you bring your card so the shot can be documented for you.

Anyone interested in signing up for COVID-19 vaccination can call the appointment line at the Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2610.