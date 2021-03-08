Highway 26 Fatalities UPDATE

Highway 26 was closed for 3 hours yesterday afternoon (3/7/21) due to a multi-vehicle crash near milepost 81 on the Warm Springs Reservation. Traffic was detoured using Highways 216, 197 & 97. Three vehicles were involved. Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene and 3 others were injured.

Motorists are reminded to be prepared for winter driving conditions this time of year. Regardless of weather conditions, motorists should remain attentive behind the wheel, drive the speed limit and avoid risks when travelling the busy Mt. Hood corridor.

The updated WSTPD press release can be found HERE