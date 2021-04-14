CTWS Tribal Scholarship deadline July 1st

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than July 1, 2021. July 1st is the annual deadline.

The purpose of the CTWS Tribal Educational Loan/Grant Program or also known as Tribal Scholarship Program is to assist the CTWS Tribal Member to successfully complete one major in a post-secondary education (no minors). This includes: undergraduate and masters programs; distance learning or on-line programs; and long or short-term vocational program at an approved or accredited institution of higher learning.

To be eligible for funding from the Tribal Scholarship Program applicants must meet the following Basic Requirements:

CTWS Tribal Member

High School Graduate/G.E.D. recipient

Comply with CTWS Drug Free Work Place policy.

In addition, students must complete the following:

Student Success Strategies:

Summer Bridge: complete all below 100 level classes first.

Complete FAFSA and apply for at least five other scholarships.

Develop Personal Education Plan with Higher Education. Meet Tribal Scholarship deadline date .

Students are required to enroll in and complete as follows:

First year students are allowed to enroll in and complete 12 credits per term with a minimum 2.50 G.P.A.

All other Students must enroll and complete 15 credits per term with a minimum 2.50 G.P.A.

Here are the full 2021-2022 Tribal Scholarship Guidelines

For more information contact Carroll Dick, Coordinator Higher Education.

Here is the 2021.2022 Letter to Students on TS

These forms can either be completed on your computer or printed out and filled in for the Application and the Student Needs Analysis Summary: