Hiking in Central Oregon

With spring in the air and hiking an great way to get some fitness in, here are five hiking destinations within an hour of Warm Springs!

Juniper Hills Walking Trails

Location: Madras, Oregon

Difficulty: Easy

Description: This paved trail system includes a total of 2.3 miles of walking trails. It is located near a park with beautiful scenery.

East Hills Trail System

Location: Madras, Oregon

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Description: This newly developed trail system has a total of 20 miles of terrain which is shared with both mountain bikers and horseback riders.

Tam-a-lau Loop

Location: Cove Palisades State Park in Culver, Oregon

Difficulty: Moderate

Description: This trail starts off with a steep mile long ascent to the top of a plateau. The path then flattens out as it takes you on a scenic 4 mile loop with views of the Crooked River and Lake Billy Chinook. The hike is completed by descending back down the trail you first came up for a total distance of 6.5 miles.

Misery Ridge and River Trail Loop

Location: Smith Rock State Park in Terrebonne, Oregon

Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult

Description: This 3.7 mile loop is home to some of the best views of the Crooked River in Central Oregon. The Misery Ridge portion of the loop is a good physical challenge with a series of steep switchbacks. Shoes with good traction are recommended as the trail gets dry and loose through the summer. The River trail section is flatter and more mellow as it winds along the path of the river.