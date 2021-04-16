Hiking in Central Oregon

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663.
With spring in the air and hiking an great way to get some fitness in, here are five hiking destinations within an hour of Warm Springs!
- Juniper Hills Walking Trails
- Location: Madras, Oregon
- Difficulty: Easy
- Description: This paved trail system includes a total of 2.3 miles of walking trails. It is located near a park with beautiful scenery.
- East Hills Trail System
- Location: Madras, Oregon
- Difficulty: Easy to moderate
- Description: This newly developed trail system has a total of 20 miles of terrain which is shared with both mountain bikers and horseback riders.
- Tam-a-lau Loop
- Location: Cove Palisades State Park in Culver, Oregon
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Description: This trail starts off with a steep mile long ascent to the top of a plateau. The path then flattens out as it takes you on a scenic 4 mile loop with views of the Crooked River and Lake Billy Chinook. The hike is completed by descending back down the trail you first came up for a total distance of 6.5 miles.
- Misery Ridge and River Trail Loop
- Location: Smith Rock State Park in Terrebonne, Oregon
- Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult
- Description: This 3.7 mile loop is home to some of the best views of the Crooked River in Central Oregon. The Misery Ridge portion of the loop is a good physical challenge with a series of steep switchbacks. Shoes with good traction are recommended as the trail gets dry and loose through the summer. The River trail section is flatter and more mellow as it winds along the path of the river.
- Otter Bench and Pink Trail
- Location: Crooked River Ranch
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Description: This 4.1 mile out and back trail starts out flat and casual. There is an incredibly beautiful option to descend down a steeper trail to the bank of the Crooked River. This trail is very peaceful and has gorgeous views of the canyon.