The Water Control Board and Branch of Natural Resources are in the process of drafting a new Clean Water Act – Section 401 Water Quality Certification for the continued operation of the Warm Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant.

They have a WWTP 401 Certification DRAFT ready for public comment.

Here is the PUBLIC NOTICE for this water quality certification.

You can contact Mike McKay, Warm Springs Hydrologist at 541-553-2020 for more information.